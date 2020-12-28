Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual advices people on the type of friends to dump in the year 2020

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual took to Instagram to advice people on the type of friends to dump in 2020.

According to Yomi,  people should let go off friends who do not support their career.

In his words;

“For this life, abeg choose who choose you oh! Some people are just in your life to use you to achieve their goals, know the difference. They don’t invite you to where they eat but if na club them go call you to fall out. Shey you come life come drink ni? Get sense! If your friendship is not adding to your career biko move! #2020Goals”

See some reactions he got below;

@ella_az wrote “Yup! Toxic opportunists should have no place in your life . Surround yourself with people who love , uplift and add to you always.”

@kay_moneyking1 wrote “First, check how well u hv added to ur friends career as well bcoz no be only u get career… often most people ask for what Dey can’t offer.”

@sir_eltee wrote “He’s on point. Surround yourself with people who motivate you and add value to your life. Filter out the ones who don’t add any value or help you grow!”

