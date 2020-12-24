TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

Fast rising actress, Sonia Ogiri gifts her mum a car for Christmas

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri took to Instagram to flaunt the new car she bought for her mum as a Christmas gift.

According to Sonia, her mum is extraordinary and she decided to gift her the car because of that. The light skinned actress mentioned that she would have gotten her mum a private Jet, if she could.

Sharing photos of the new ride, Sonia wrote;

READ ALSO

20 year old Regina Daniels lectures her followers on the…

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements…

“A little Christmas gift from me to my extraordinary mama, hope you like it. This for all the Christmas .. I couldn’t spend with you knowing since I came to this life, I always spend my Christmas with you. I wish I have, I would get you a private jet .. Love you so much

Since 2016 that I was fortunate to become a mom, I understood the worth of a mother. In all my travels, I pray to always meet people of respect, values and love for their parents especially MOTHERS. It surprises me when I hear some ladies say, they don’t want a man that his mom is still alive, meaning no mother Inlaw wow .. just remember that you will be a mother Inlaw someday too so ….
.
.
Dear Future HUSBAND: Rules

1.You must love your mom extremely
2. You must take extremely care of her
3. You must know the value of a mother
4. You mustn’t be that prodigal child the Bible talks about
5. You must respect your mom cause by so doing, you will be that responsible husband and father”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Fast rising actress, Sonia Ogiri gifts her mum a car for Christmas

‘First time in years going on holiday’ – DJ Cuppy Otedola says…

20 year old Regina Daniels lectures her followers on the meaning of maturity

I broke up with my ex because his family asked me to cook on Christmas Day…

Lady Receives N2 million After She Cried That No One Has Asked Her For Her…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her husband

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More