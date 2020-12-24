Fast rising actress, Sonia Ogiri gifts her mum a car for Christmas

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri took to Instagram to flaunt the new car she bought for her mum as a Christmas gift.

According to Sonia, her mum is extraordinary and she decided to gift her the car because of that. The light skinned actress mentioned that she would have gotten her mum a private Jet, if she could.

Sharing photos of the new ride, Sonia wrote;

“A little Christmas gift from me to my extraordinary mama, hope you like it. This for all the Christmas .. I couldn’t spend with you knowing since I came to this life, I always spend my Christmas with you. I wish I have, I would get you a private jet .. Love you so much

Since 2016 that I was fortunate to become a mom, I understood the worth of a mother. In all my travels, I pray to always meet people of respect, values and love for their parents especially MOTHERS. It surprises me when I hear some ladies say, they don’t want a man that his mom is still alive, meaning no mother Inlaw wow .. just remember that you will be a mother Inlaw someday too so ….

.

.

Dear Future HUSBAND: Rules

1.You must love your mom extremely

2. You must take extremely care of her

3. You must know the value of a mother

4. You mustn’t be that prodigal child the Bible talks about

5. You must respect your mom cause by so doing, you will be that responsible husband and father”

