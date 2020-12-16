TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ada Ameh sheds uncontrollable tears at Empress Njamah’s surprise…

Check out the Ugandan Prison Meant For Hardened Criminals That…

Omah Lay, Tems face 2 months imprisonment in Uganda

‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing…

Regina Daniels shows off her expensive lifestyle as she…

I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems – Singer,…

‘It was not necessary at all’ – Empress Njamah…

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Others Stage…

Cubana chief priest calls out Billionaire’s daughter, DJ…

FG to disconnect SIM Cards not synchronised with National ID Number

NewsTechnology
By OluA

Following the earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators, the Federal government has directed all operators in the country to disconnect every SIM card not synchronized with valid National Identity Number (NIN) by December 30th 2020.

According to the reports, this came after an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the Communications industry convened by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) on Monday, December 14, 2020.

See also:“Enough of the ex, meet my next” Cossy Ojiakor shows off her new man –

The meeting in its resolution insisted that all telecom operators must from Thursday, December 16, 2020 require all their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecommunications operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others) in the country two weeks to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN), the Commission has said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ada Ameh sheds uncontrollable tears at Empress Njamah’s surprise posthumous…

Check out the Ugandan Prison Meant For Hardened Criminals That Omah Lay Was…

Omah Lay, Tems face 2 months imprisonment in Uganda

‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing blasts those…

Regina Daniels shows off her expensive lifestyle as she celebrates 9m followers…

I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems – Singer, Omah Lay cries…

‘It was not necessary at all’ – Empress Njamah dragged for…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

FG to disconnect SIM Cards not synchronised with National ID Number

“Enough of the ex, meet my next” Cossy Ojiakor shows off her new man…

Nigerian Evangelist reveals the chances of making heaven for ladies wearing…

The money is too small – reactions as woman announces search for a…

Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo eulogizes only child on her birthday

‘This Year has been a fairytale’ – BBNaija star, Kim Oprah…

Join the Amber #EnergyInYourHustle challenge!

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More