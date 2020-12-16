FG to disconnect SIM Cards not synchronised with National ID Number

Following the earlier directive on the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators, the Federal government has directed all operators in the country to disconnect every SIM card not synchronized with valid National Identity Number (NIN) by December 30th 2020.

According to the reports, this came after an urgent meeting of key stakeholders in the Communications industry convened by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) on Monday, December 14, 2020.

The meeting in its resolution insisted that all telecom operators must from Thursday, December 16, 2020 require all their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecommunications operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others) in the country two weeks to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN), the Commission has said in a statement.