FG to shutdown third mainland bridge for 72 hours, closes Ibadan-expressway for 48 hours

The Federal Controller of Works Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Tuesday announced a 72-hour total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge to cast concrete on three expansion joints.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria that the shutdown would take effect from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Tuesday.

He added that construction works had reached the stage for casting concrete on additional three expansion joints.

“There is going to be total closure of Third Mainland Bridge in order to allow for the casting of three number expansion joints on the Island Bound lane.

The effective date of the closure will be from 12midnight of 25th of December. So people will be allowed to use the Third Mainland Bridge to celebrate Christmas.

“By the time the Christmas is winding down which is 12 midnight, we are going to close it so that we will be able to cast the concrete on Saturday the 26th and 27th we cast again.

“And we need about 72 hours for this concrete to set. Therefore, the opening will be on the 28th December midnight; that is 72-hour closure.”

Popoola also announced a 48-hour partial closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from December 28 to December 29 to complete some work on a flyover bridge on the project.

“The contractor, Messers Julius Berger wants to install cross beams at Kilometre 16, that is, around MFM,” he said.