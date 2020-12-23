TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event…

Photos from Ooni of Ife and wife, Queen Naomi baby dedication in…

‘You are synonymous to king Solomon’ – Regina…

Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola seriously ill and hospitalized

Singer, Wizkid buys his first son, Boluwatife a Christmas gift…

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and…

Comedian, Craze Clown fights dirty with a troll for saying his…

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th…

Watch as comic actor Victor Osuagwu ‘warns’ guys not…

FG to shutdown third mainland bridge for 72 hours, closes Ibadan-expressway for 48 hours

News
By OluA

The Federal Controller of Works Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Tuesday announced a 72-hour total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge to cast concrete on three expansion joints.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria that the shutdown would take effect from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Tuesday.

He added that construction works had reached the stage for casting concrete on additional three expansion joints.

READ ALSO

The #ENDSARS Protest will not be in vain – Federal…

Fury over FSARS overindulgence

“There is going to be total closure of Third Mainland Bridge in order to allow for the casting of three number expansion joints on the Island Bound lane.

The effective date of the closure will be from 12midnight of 25th of December. So people will be allowed to use the Third Mainland Bridge to celebrate Christmas.

“By the time the Christmas is winding down which is 12 midnight, we are going to close it so that we will be able to cast the concrete on Saturday the 26th and 27th we cast again.

“And we need about 72 hours for this concrete to set. Therefore, the opening will be on the 28th December midnight; that is 72-hour closure.”

Popoola also announced a 48-hour partial closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from December 28 to December 29 to complete some work on a flyover bridge on the project.

“The contractor, Messers Julius Berger wants to install cross beams at Kilometre 16, that is, around MFM,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event (Video)

Photos from Ooni of Ife and wife, Queen Naomi baby dedication in a church

‘You are synonymous to king Solomon’ – Regina Daniels showers…

Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola seriously ill and hospitalized

Singer, Wizkid buys his first son, Boluwatife a Christmas gift worth N500,000

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and Yvonne Jegede…

Comedian, Craze Clown fights dirty with a troll for saying his unborn child…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

FG to shutdown third mainland bridge for 72 hours, closes Ibadan-expressway for…

“Buhari Will Be Sick And Unfit” Prophet Primate Ayodele Releases 2021 Prophecies

BBNaija’s Ka3na celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with her hubby, Mr…

Watch the trailer for the long-awaited sequel ‘Coming 2 America’…

“Put on 10kg and I’m still a snack” — DJ Cuppy shows off sexy body (Pix)

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

Mr Eazi cries out after he was robbed in Ghana

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More