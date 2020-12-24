‘First time in years going on holiday’ – DJ Cuppy Otedola says as she jets out to Dubai

Billionaire, Otdeola’s Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as Cuppy took to twitter to announce to her over 6 million followers today that she it is her first time of going for an holiday in years.

According to the Disc Jockey, she does not get to travel during December break because of shows, gigs, meeting and other things.

She also disclosed that she is leaving for Dubai to have pure enjoyment.

Sharing a photo she took on the plane. the 28 year old wrote;

“First time in years going on holiday! No shows, no meetings, no DJ gigs, just pure enjoyment in Dubai! #CuppyOnAMission”

Recall that it was earlier reported that Cuppy took to twitter to disclose that her a mystery man gifted her a multimillion naira Birkin bag on their second date.

According to the 28 year old, its her second date with the man and he bought her an original Birkin bag worth millions of Naira.