TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

“Made in 1995” – BBNaija’s Tacha celebrates 25th…

‘First time in years going on holiday’ – DJ Cuppy Otedola says as she jets out to Dubai

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Billionaire, Otdeola’s Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as Cuppy took to twitter to announce to her over 6 million followers today that she it is her first time of going for an holiday in years.

According to the Disc Jockey, she does not get to travel during December break because of shows, gigs, meeting and other things.

She also disclosed that she is leaving for Dubai to have pure enjoyment.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy’s new love interest buys her N8m Hermes Birkin Bag…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they…

Sharing a photo she took on the plane. the 28 year old wrote;

“First time in years going on holiday! No shows, no meetings, no DJ gigs, just pure enjoyment in Dubai! #CuppyOnAMission”

Recall that it was earlier reported that Cuppy took to twitter to disclose that her a mystery man gifted her a multimillion naira Birkin bag on their second date.

According to the 28 year old, its her second date with the man and he bought her an original Birkin bag worth millions of Naira.

Via Twitter
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘First time in years going on holiday’ – DJ Cuppy Otedola says…

20 year old Regina Daniels lectures her followers on the meaning of maturity

I broke up with my ex because his family asked me to cook on Christmas Day…

Lady Receives N2 million After She Cried That No One Has Asked Her For Her…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her husband

”I was arrested 124 times in UK’ – Naira Marley opens up

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More