For naming him “Martha,” see what a man said he would do his father

By OluA

A man from South African has taken to popular social media platform, Twitter to call out his father for giving him a feminine name.

According to the man, he revealed that his father named him after his grandmother, Martha.

In his tweet, he said he loves his dad, but won’t forgive him for naming him ‘Martha,’ a female name of Aramaic origin which means “lady or mistress of the house”.

I love my dad but I’ll never forgive him for naming me Martha. Like I get it you loved your mom but I’m a boy dude??

Following his Tweet, social media users took to their handles to laugh it out.

