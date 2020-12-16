Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday in style (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia is celebrating her 53rd birthday today

The beautiful woman’s nammight not ring a bell in the movie industry anymore but she’s one of the pioneers who made Nollywood what it is today.

Regina Askia-Williams is a Nigerian-born, American-based family nurse practitioner, healthcare and educational activist, television producer, writer, and public speaker, who found fame as an actress and model.

Today- December 16, 2020, is her 53rd birthday and she has released a couple of photos to mark the day. Sharing the photos she wrote: “Chapter 53!! Happy birthday to me!!! Enjoying the dividends of God’s grace. I am truly grateful. Thank you Lord, ”

See below:

