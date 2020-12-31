Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto (the saga)’ earns 124 million naira in first week

Popular Nollywood actress cum producer, Funke Akindele has set a record as her new movie, Omo Ghetto (the saga) raked in 124 million naira in opening week.
The movie which was a joint work by the mother of twins and her husband closed the year 2020, with a big bang!
According to a report by CEAN, the star-studded feature film which premiered on Christmas day, raked in a cumulative revenue of N124,178,450 million.
See a screenshot of their report below:
The figures places the film on Nollywood’s historical position as the first Nollywood film to gross over N98 million in its opening weekend and the highest-grossing movie of 2020.
