Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto (the saga)’ earns 124 million naira in first week

Nollywood
By OluA

Popular Nollywood actress cum producer, Funke Akindele has set a record as her new movie, Omo Ghetto (the saga) raked in 124 million naira in opening week.

The movie which was a joint work by the mother of twins and her husband closed the year 2020, with a big bang!

According to a report by CEAN, the star-studded feature film which premiered on Christmas day, raked in a cumulative revenue of N124,178,450 million.

The figures places the film on Nollywood’s historical position as the first Nollywood film to gross over N98 million in its opening weekend and the highest-grossing movie of 2020.

