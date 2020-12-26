Gay Nigerian man shares photo of himself and partner, reveals how they met

A Nigerian man called Daniel Yomi has joined millions of social media users sharing lovely photos of how they celebrated Christmas yesterday. In a bid to share his family photos, Daniel showed off his gay partner on Twitter and revealed her they met three years ago.

From the shots which he shared, it was revealed that he had a ride with Ololufe in 2017 after they met in London and their relationship began.

His other shot was a photo of himself and his boyfriend posing before a Christmas tree as they celebrate Christmas. Captioning his tweet, he wrote;

“How it started – How it’s going. #3BeautifulyYears”

The post has gathered quite some reactions from netizens who bashed the couple for not being straight.