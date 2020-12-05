TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Giving 10 naira as offering in this harsh economy is wicked – Popular Pastor cries out

Social Media drama
By San
Giving 10 naira as offering in this harsh economy is wicked – Popular Pastor cries out

Controversial Nigerian prophet, Goodheart Aloysius, has said that giving 10 Naira as offering in this harsh economy is wickedness. This is coming after he made the viral comments of a church member having three cars while is member treks

OGA YOU HAVE 3 CARS AND YOUR PASTOR IS TRECKING WITHOUT A CAR AND YOU ARE VERY COMFORTABLE
DON’T WORRY YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED.” He wrote.

He has now taken to Facebook to cry out about offering.

He wrote:

IN THIS HARSH ECONOMY, GIVING TEN NAIRA AS AN OFFRIENG IS WICKEDNESS BEFORE GOD.

Meanwhile, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said that US President, Donald Trump, is hated by many because he supports and protects Christians. The popular clergyman made this known while speaking in his church on Friday, November 6.

Following November 3 presidential election, Biden has been declared president-elect after he garnered more electoral votes than Trump.

Trump has since alleged that the electoral process was rigged and has vowed to challenge the process in court.

Continue Reading: They hate Trump because he supports Christians – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (Video)

