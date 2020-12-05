Giving 10 naira as offering in this harsh economy is wicked – Popular Pastor cries out

Controversial Nigerian prophet, Goodheart Aloysius, has said that giving 10 Naira as offering in this harsh economy is wickedness. This is coming after he made the viral comments of a church member having three cars while is member treks

“OGA YOU HAVE 3 CARS AND YOUR PASTOR IS TRECKING WITHOUT A CAR AND YOU ARE VERY COMFORTABLE

DON’T WORRY YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED.” He wrote.

He has now taken to Facebook to cry out about offering.

He wrote:

“IN THIS HARSH ECONOMY, GIVING TEN NAIRA AS AN OFFRIENG IS WICKEDNESS BEFORE GOD.“

