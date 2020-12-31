Glory to God – Actor, Odunlade Adekola says as he celebrates 44th birthday (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola today December 31st celebrates another massive milestone in his life.

The multiple award-winning actor took to his account on popular photo-sharing platform, Instagram to celebrate his new age as he turned 44 today.

Odunlade Adekola, who shared a cute picture of himself praised God for preserving him until the date as he urged fans and followers to pray for him.

See also: Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto (the saga)’ earns 124 million naira in first week

His fans and colleagues in the movie industry have flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages as they wish him the best life has to offer.

See his birthday post below

Odunlade Adekola is a popular face in the Yoruba movie industry and also appears in English movies.