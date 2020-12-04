TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years –…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a…

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who…

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for…

God issues visas, not embassies – Kemi Olunloyo

Social Media dramaTravel
By OluA
kemi-olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has said that God is the one who issues visas which is contrary to standard practice of embassies being in charge.

The self-acclaimed investigative journalist took to her Twitter page to advise everyone that the world does not work the way people think it does.

See also: Cardi B reveals when she would be coming to Nigeria again

READ ALSO

Kemi Olunloyo offers Toke Makinwa free accommodation amidst…

Man gets the shocking news of his life after the Embassy…

Citing Hushpuppi and Pretty Mike’s case, Olunloyo concludes that it is only God that can certify one’s visa to foreign countries.

Her tweet reads:

“God issues visas abeg NOT embassies and diplomatic missions Just ask HushPuppi who entered America without a visa or Pretty Mike who entered 28 countries last week without a visa Learn how the world works”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a problem –…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I thought we agreed men are scum? – Dancer Grace Ojinere expresses concern…

God issues visas, not embassies – Kemi Olunloyo

Cardi B reveals when she would be coming to Nigeria again

Your money is 40k – Man recounts his experience with a sex worker who he…

Biodun Okeowo celebrates her son, Ayomide, on his 20th birthday (Photos)

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating (Video)

“That Girl Sounded Like A Wife You Cannot Present In Public” – Etinosa Idemudia…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More