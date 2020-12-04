God issues visas, not embassies – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has said that God is the one who issues visas which is contrary to standard practice of embassies being in charge.

The self-acclaimed investigative journalist took to her Twitter page to advise everyone that the world does not work the way people think it does.

Citing Hushpuppi and Pretty Mike’s case, Olunloyo concludes that it is only God that can certify one’s visa to foreign countries.

Her tweet reads:

“God issues visas abeg NOT embassies and diplomatic missions Just ask HushPuppi who entered America without a visa or Pretty Mike who entered 28 countries last week without a visa Learn how the world works”