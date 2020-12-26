He Looks Like Davido’s Bodyguard” – Kiddwaya Trolled For Following Davido Around In Benue State (Video)

Nigerians on social media have trolled Billionaire son Kiddwaya after he was spotted following Davido around in Benue State.

The singer together with his crew was in Benue State for the annual Ochacha festival. Apparently BBNaija star, Kiddwaya hails from the same state and embarked on the journey with Davido who happens to be his friend.

His presence was not felt that much as Davido was the center of attraction in the midst of a teeming crowd wanting a view of the singer. He was hardly recognized as he was seen in the video all by himself while the people mobbed the DMW CEO and his entourage.

This made social media trolls to pounce on him, calling him Davido’s bodygaurd.

Watch the video below: