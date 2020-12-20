‘He looks like one Anambra masquerade’ – Nigerians drag Uti Nwachuku over his new look

Nigerians on social media have dragged Big Brother Africa season 5 ex housemate, Uti Nwachuku over his new look.

Recall that the 38-year old actor and brand influencer recently changed his looks into a wild and daring one. Uti took to his Instagram page to share some photos of his new look which has caused many of his fans to react.

See some of their reactions below;

@iteegoigbo wrote “He is just looking like one Anambra masquerade for Imo Awka”

@iteegoigbo wrote “No difference between you and one Enugu masquerade we call Ote nkwu”

@official_olivar wrote “But to be truthful this dye no make sense make sir ruti go Uganda come back first

@_tobrise wrote “Uti sha lowkey need deliverance…”

@lit___queen2 wrote “He is looking my Xmas Ram”

@davis_ability_day wrote “He looks like Boko haram IDP”

@gudgirlriri wrote “Lol, but the hair and beards no fine jor. Truth be told.”