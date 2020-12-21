TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“He woke up blind’- lady reveals what happened to her brother after he got infected by the mutated Coronavirus (photo)

HealthSocial Media drama
By OluA

A lady has taken to social media to share  shocking details of what happened to her brother after he recently got infected by the mutated Coronavirus.

According to the reports, health experts across the world are currently battling to understand the mutated Coronavirus.

The lady identified as Jennydissents on Twitter shared a photo of her brother’s eye after he got infected.

She wrote

”My brother has a mutated strain of Covid-19; he woke up BLIND & an ambulance took him to the ER. I guess it’s a rare strain; less than 10% get it. They have no idea how much of his sight he’ll recover. Hopefully all! How terrifying! ”she wrote.

 

