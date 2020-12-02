‘Her death pierced my soul a trillion times in a split second’ – Iyabo Ojo reveals as she continues to mourn her mum

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram to speak on how the news about her mothers’ death pierced through her soul a trillion times in a split second.

Recall that on the 21st of November, 2020, the 42 year old lost her mum, Olubunmi Victoria Fetuga, to the cold hands of death. She was however buried at the Ikoyi Vault on Friday,27th on November.

Speaking on how she has been able to manage the demise of her mum, the mother of two said she is still feeling a lot of pain and anger inside of her but she needs to be strong for people around her.

Read all Iyabo wrote below;

“I don’t think I can ever be ready or accept your departure into the world beyond, this huge shocking loss pierced my soul a trillion times in a split second, the pain & anger i felt all @ once can never be explained, i gave my all, if care, love & money could keep one alive my mama would have lived for as long as I lived but ah!

Who am I to question God, I have to stay strong for you mama, I knew the only way you will rest on was to see me happy, I’m so used to covering up my pains with a smile bcos my pain always broke your heart , I had to stay strong for you mama & the family, I need you to smile in heaven knowing fully well I’m going to take care of everyone you left behind including myself, our happiness was your greatest strength & I will keep it so, you fought & you won, because you loved the Lord & held on to your faith, i will stay strong & forever live happy to make you more proud of me mama, i am your LIONESS and your strength lives on in me, till we meet again your iyaboboki loves you priceless”