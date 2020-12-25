Hold tight to the ones you love – Mercy Johnson says as she shares loved up photos with husband

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson took to her social media handle to send a Christmas message to her fans and followers as she advised them to hold on tight to the ones they love.

Mercy Johnson went on to wish fans all the joy and love the season brings as they hold on tightly to the ones they love this festive season and afterward.

Sharing the photos with her over 9 million followers, Mercy Johnson wrote;

“ Hold tight to the ones you love!

Merry Christmas from the Okojies to you and yours!

May all the joy, unity and love this season brings be yours today and always!”