‘How hatred and bullying on social media discourages me from posting my photos’- Actress, Dayo Amusa spills

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has revealed how the hatred and bullying on social media usually discourages her from posting her photos.

According to the plus-size actress, she is always scared of critics, judgement and hatred she would get if she posts a photo.

Dayo who shared a daring and revealing photo of her self explained that it was difficult for her to decided whether to post the photo on social media or not because of the fear of what people might say on social media.

In her words;

“I’ll be honest, I was scared to post this photo… I was even scared to take it… I feared the judgement, the ridiculous and hatred out there! From MYSELF. That inner critic that comes up to tell you: – you should look differently – how dare you post that – you’re not worthy of happiness and such freedom…

It’s through the healing work I do on myself that I found the confidence to post this. I didn’t do this through pushing my ego and inner critic aside but through honouring the emotions and beliefs that came up within.. To face my worst case scenario and PUSH myself past my comfort zone. One of the things I love most about myself is that there is no other way but to DO ME …

This is my ACTION! To show up as the highest and best version of myself. To STOP taking bullsh*t from those who made me feel anything less than a goddess… To be proud of my body, not as a sex object, but a sexual and PASSIONATE being…To radiate in all shades of ME through my smile, laugh, body and aura…#TAO”