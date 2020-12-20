‘How my disqualification gave me fame’ – BBNaija star, Tacha opens up

Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Tacha has opened up on how her disqualification gave her all the fame she has now.

Recall that the social media influencer was disqualified from the reality show after she got engaged in a messy fight with her fellow housemate, Mercy.

According to Tacha, her disqualification from the show was a blessing in disguise for her.

Recounting her ordeal and how she turned her shame to glory, the Port-Harcourt born said;

“On September 27, 2019, I was disqualified from Big Brother Naija. That was a very low moment for me, having almost got to the finals and being dropped. Getting disqualified was one of the low moments of my life. I felt down. There were times I would be all by myself and start crying that I almost got to the last day of the show. It really shook me and a lot of people.

But, I got elevated somehow, and I still don’t know how that happened. There is a stigma behind getting disqualified but I am still doing well a year later. I consider that to be a huge elevation. Some people have gone through such moments in their lives and still have not been able to get back on their feet. For me, it was a different ball game.”