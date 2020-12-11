TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I Am A Proud Stripper” — Nigerian Lady Reveals, Calls On Colleagues To Be Proud Of Their ‘Profession’ (VIDEO)

Social Media drama
By San

A beautiful Nigerian lady called Deborah has stated that she is proud of being a stripper and has urged her colleagues in the business to be proud of the profession.

Deborah opened up on her work and according to her, some strippers hide their faces but she is of the view that stripping is a noble profession.

She added that her profession pays the bills and puts food on her table therefore people should learn to appreciate it.

Sharing the video, she wrote,

To every soul out there,

“To my fellow strippers out there, Be proud of what you are, always make sure u pray for costumers cos if God blesses them they definitely gonna bless us, Be proud of what put foods on ur table. Be proud of ur hustle”.

