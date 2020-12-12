‘I am emotional’ – OAP, Toolz pens down tribute to her 2 year old son

Nigerian radio personality, talk show host, and presenter, Tolu Oniru popularly known as Toolz took to Instagram to write a tribute to her son, Chairman on his 2nd birthday today.

According to the 38 year old mother of two, her son’s birthday is making her emotional because her journey when she was pregnant for his was a scary one.

Read all she wrote below;

“My rainbow baby is 2!! I remember being pregnant with Chairman, and being so scared that something would go wrong again. At one point I was so anxious that I was having scans every week…Ever thankful for His grace, my baby was absolutely fine!!

And now just like that, the little man that stole my heart is 2!..I’m super emotional, but so grateful and HAPPY!!..My you live up to your name my darling Prince. #MummysBoy #FirstBorn #HappyBirthdayToMyBaby #HappyBirthdayToMe #MamaOfKings”

In another post, Tolu wrote;

“My Twin! God bless you!!

Your name means blessed, happy and fortunate – may you live up to your name and be a great individual!

May your successes be greater than mine and your dad’s combined!!”