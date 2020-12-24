TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

“Made in 1995” – BBNaija’s Tacha celebrates 25th…

I broke up with my ex because his family asked me to cook on Christmas Day – Lady recounts

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to recounts her experience with her former boyfriend’s family members.

The lady identified as Dinma on Twitter recounted her ex-boyfriend’s family members visited them four years ago and demanded that she cooked for them but she refused and offered them Pizza. According to her, she broke up with the then-boyfriend after he could not protect her from the family members who insisted she cooked for them.

Four years down the line, she is with another man whose family respects her and never requests she makes any meal for them.

READ ALSO

Lady Receives N2 million After She Cried That No One Has…

“My husband is the best husband in the whole universe…

Read her account below:

READ ALSO: Lady Receives N2 million After She Cried That No One Has Asked Her For Her Account Number To Surprise Her This Christmas

“4 years ago an Igbo man stood cowardly while his family cancelled me because they came to visit him and we served them pizza instead of food that I did sweat in the kitchen to cook. This year I am dating a Yoruba man whose 4-year old niece said to me today,

“Aunty Chidimma, I will buy you a gift basket next time you come to my house”. His cousin rings:, “Chidimma I just drove past your house and remembered you. Come over tomorrow with your sisters and have lunch with us.

His mum: “I will tell your boyfriend to bring your Christmas package next month.” None of them has eaten my food before but I have eaten theirs. And oh have we eaten many a pizza! Don’t wait for moral of the story o. I’m just sharing two different experiences”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I broke up with my ex because his family asked me to cook on Christmas Day…

Lady Receives N2 million After She Cried That No One Has Asked Her For Her…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her husband

”I was arrested 124 times in UK’ – Naira Marley opens up

Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia unfollows someone on social media for not wearing a…

Christmas: IG of Police warns Nigerians against flaunting wealth on social media

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More