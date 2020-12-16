TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check out the Ugandan Prison Meant For Hardened Criminals That…

Omah Lay, Tems face 2 months imprisonment in Uganda

‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing…

‘It was not necessary at all’ – Empress Njamah…

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Others Stage…

Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo eulogizes only child on her…

Omah Lay And Tems Have Been Released

Video: BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi receives grand welcome in…

Wizkid’s Last Child, Zion Meets With His Grandfather For The…

I had an A in an exam I didn’t write” – student recounts ‘miracle’ experience after praying to God for help

LifestyleSocial Media drama
By OluA
picture only used to depict narration

When it comes to miracle, in most cases they are usually hard to believe and it is hard to believe in this case as well.

A Twitter user has shared a “miracle” that other Twitter users are finding hard to believe according to him, he had an A in an exam he didn’t write.

See also: My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years – Wife cries out

READ ALSO

Man shares how his neighbour who is leaving Nigeria by…

Cardi B reveals when she would be coming to Nigeria again

Sharing the supposed testimony, the Twitter user wrote: “I remember one Exam In My Final Year.

“I was so ill that I couldn’t even Move my feet let alone go for the Paper,

 

“My friends couldn’t wait behind either Cos they had exams to write too.

 

“Then I prayed to God for Miracle.

 

“Lo and Behold I had a A in an Exam I didn’t write.”

See the tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check out the Ugandan Prison Meant For Hardened Criminals That Omah Lay Was…

Omah Lay, Tems face 2 months imprisonment in Uganda

‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing blasts those…

‘It was not necessary at all’ – Empress Njamah dragged for…

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Others Stage A Protest…

Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo eulogizes only child on her birthday

Omah Lay And Tems Have Been Released

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Buhari opens border posts at Seme, Illela, Mfun, Maigatari

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo bags TikTok Award

I had an A in an exam I didn’t write” – student recounts…

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years – Wife cries…

NYSC is a wonderful thing – Yul Edochie says as he recounts his service…

I’m not a big fan of awards — Wizkid to Naomi Campbell in new interview (Video)

BBNaija: Ifu Ennada reveals why she treats men ruthlessly (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More