I need a new bae – Don Jazzy finally drops interest in longtime crush, Rihanna after losing her to ASAP Rocky

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian top producer and owner of Mavin label, Don Jazzy has dropped interest in long time crush and singer, Rihanna.

Don Jazzy in a latest post revealed he needs a new bae as he is certain Rihanna must be pregnant for Asap Rock by now.

He wrote via his social media handle,

“I really need a new bae. Cos e don sure say Rihanna go get belle ASAP.”

This comes after reports revealed that the relationship between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky is going strong.

The longtime friends, both 32, have been spotted out together on several occasions, taking nighttime strolls around New York City and enjoying dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn throughout the end of November and early December.

Sources are now claiming that the two are very much into each other and have become ‘inseparable’ since they kicked off their romance this summer.

