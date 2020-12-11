TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘I No Longer Have A Management And I’m Quitting Social Media’ – BBNaija Star, Lucy

Entertainment
By San

Reality TV star, Lucy Edet has announced that she is going off social media for some time until further notice.

The 2020 Big Brother Naija former housemate told her fans on Twitter on Thursday that she no longer has management, therefore anyone who intends to engage her for business should send her an email.

She tweeted,

“GOOD MORNING PEOPLE, SO BEFORE AN ARMY WILL BE SENT TO THROLL ME, LET ME JUST SAY I’M OFFLINE AND WILL BE FOR A WHILE. I DON’T HAVE A MANAGEMENT ANY LONGER, IF YOU HAVE BUSINESS INTENTIONS, PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL. THANKS.”

