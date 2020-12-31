I received the mercies of God – Actor Femi Adebayo says as he celebrates 42nd birthday (photo)

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo Salami is another Nigerian celebrity that clocked a new age today, December 31st, 2020.

Femi Adebayo took to his official Instagram page to celebrate his new age with fans and followers as he shared a lovely photo of himself.

Prior to today, whenever the actor made a post, he made sure to talk about his birthday.

See also: Lady finds out online her boyfriend had married someone else hours after they spoke on FaceTime –

In the mood of celebration, the actor expressed gratitude to God for the grace to be alive as he went on to urge his followers to help him appreciate God for adding another year to his years.

According to him, he received the mercies of God.

See his post below;

Femi Adebayo is the son of veteran actor, Adebayo Salami better known as Oga Bello.