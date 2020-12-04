I thought we agreed men are scum? – Dancer Grace Ojinere expresses concern over high wedding rate in 2020

Nigerian dancer, Grace Ojinere, has expressed her worries over the high rate of engagements and weddings in the year 2020.

In a recent post, she sarcastically quizzed if men will still be available for women who are not married, considering how some women are rushing into marriage.

She added that she thought there was an agreement about men being scums, however, she is surprised why the women chose to accept the rings.

Despite how the pandemic affected the economy and movements in various countries, some people still got married.

Others had private weddings whereas some people also followed the numbers given in restriction rules to have their marriages done.