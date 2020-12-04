TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years –…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a…

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who…

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for…

I thought we agreed men are scum? – Dancer Grace Ojinere expresses concern over high wedding rate in 2020

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian dancer, Grace Ojinere, has expressed her worries over the high rate of engagements and weddings in the year 2020.

In a recent post, she sarcastically quizzed if men will still be available for women who are not married, considering how some women are rushing into marriage.

She added that she thought there was an agreement about men being scums, however, she is surprised why the women chose to accept the rings.

READ ALSO

‘Don’t be stupid like me’ – Lady…

Be careful of sleeping with these girls – Deji…

See also: Your money is 40k – Man recounts his experience with a sex worker who he thought was a sugar mummy

Despite how the pandemic affected the economy and movements in various countries, some people still got married.

Others had private weddings whereas some people also followed the numbers given in restriction rules to have their marriages done.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a problem –…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I thought we agreed men are scum? – Dancer Grace Ojinere expresses concern…

God issues visas, not embassies – Kemi Olunloyo

Cardi B reveals when she would be coming to Nigeria again

Your money is 40k – Man recounts his experience with a sex worker who he…

Biodun Okeowo celebrates her son, Ayomide, on his 20th birthday (Photos)

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating (Video)

“That Girl Sounded Like A Wife You Cannot Present In Public” – Etinosa Idemudia…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More