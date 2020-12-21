TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

11-year-old boarding school student allegedly sodomized by…

‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot…

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play…

Davido entertains guests as he performs at his driver’s wedding…

Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event…

Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad…

Photos from Ooni of Ife and wife, Queen Naomi baby dedication in…

Woman celebrates as her husband marries a second wife

“I want you to be my son’s mentor because you’re down to earth” – Woman tells Ozo (video)

Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA

A video has gone viral online showing a woman as she pleaded with BBNaija 2020 star, Ozo to be her son’s mentor because he’s down to earth and wants him to raise her son in a good way.

According to her, she wants Ozo as a mentor for her son because lots of youths, upcoming artistes and bachelors look up to him as a role model.

See also:Psquare’s brother, Jude Okoye acquires multi million Naira Mansion as Christmas gift

READ ALSO

Lady who abused me during BBNaija coming for interview today…

BBNaija: Ozo’s gets N5 million as Christmas gift from fans…

Ozo whose real name is Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu received these remarks from a married woman during a recent hangout with fans in Enugu State.

 

She said in part, “Upcoming artistes or young bachelors are looking up to you and i want to use this opportunity to ask you also, to be my son’s mentor, please i will like you to help him grow up in a good way.”

See the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

11-year-old boarding school student allegedly sodomized by ‘seniors’…

‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot on a movie…

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play with babies

Davido entertains guests as he performs at his driver’s wedding (Video)

Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event (Video)

Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad boys’ rather…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I want you to be my son’s mentor because you’re down to earth” – Woman tells…

Psquare’s brother, Jude Okoye acquires multi million Naira Mansion as…

Kenya child comedian Bridget Bema hails Nigerians for support (Video)

Singer, Wizkid buys his first son, Boluwatife a Christmas gift worth N500,000

‘You are synonymous to king Solomon’ – Regina Daniels showers…

Nigerian payments app raises funding after building crypto payments app

Photos from Ooni of Ife and wife, Queen Naomi baby dedication in a church

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More