“I want you to be my son’s mentor because you’re down to earth” – Woman tells Ozo (video)

A video has gone viral online showing a woman as she pleaded with BBNaija 2020 star, Ozo to be her son’s mentor because he’s down to earth and wants him to raise her son in a good way.
According to her, she wants Ozo as a mentor for her son because lots of youths, upcoming artistes and bachelors look up to him as a role model.
Ozo whose real name is Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu received these remarks from a married woman during a recent hangout with fans in Enugu State.
She said in part, “Upcoming artistes or young bachelors are looking up to you and i want to use this opportunity to ask you also, to be my son’s mentor, please i will like you to help him grow up in a good way.”
See the video below:
