‘I was a man for 25 years but there was nothing to show for it’ – Bobrisky reveals why he acts like a female

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky to disclose the reason behind his lifestyle and why he prefers to stay that way.

According to the 28 year old, he was a man for 25 years but he did not have anything to show for it. Bobrisky disclosed that his decision to live like a female has helped and favoured him more than when he was acting like a male.

Sharing a before and after photo of himself, the self acclaimed barbie male doll wrote;

“Dis message is for you all to read before you judge me. I was formally a man for almost 25yrs, nothing to show for it. I kept struggling even with my certificate as a graduate of accounting in university of Lagos, nothing to still show for it. I saw how all my females friends were cashing out back then. I went home and think about my life. If I join robbery they will end up killing me, secondly I don’t even have that heart to think to that dimension or to even scam people of their sweat. while I was growing I have a little bit of female features in me, so I decide to try what cross dressing look like.

Under one yr of cross dressing I started making money. I was still surprise. So I gave my body more time, rubbing expensive creams, smelling good, using more of females body pills and looking out for myself. Boom more money keep coming… men admiring me, women giving me endorsements from right and left. Short story I fit in as a female to a man. God bless all d women around d world many of you love me and accepted me, save me and I will always respect WOMEN.”