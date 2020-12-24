”I was arrested 124 times in UK’ – Naira Marley opens up

In an interview with UK media personality, Chuckie, popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, known professionally as Naira Marley disclosed that he was arrested 124 times in Peckham, UK.

According to the 29 year old, he was a gangster and and he started making a name for himself and went on to form No Manaz. He also added that they were the most violent set of people on the road.

Talking about the level of violence he witnessed in London and how everyone from kids to adults all had a history of going to jail, Naira Marley emphasized that he is still a gangster because he rose from the streets.

On the issue of cybercrime, the rapper maintained that Nigerians are not the biggest when it comes to committing the fraudulent act but they have managed to become the face of it.

Watch the video below;