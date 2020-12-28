I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo warns

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to social media to send a caveat to anyone who has canal intentions toward his teenage daughter.

This is coming after the recent statutory rape allegations meted at popular twitter Comedian, Justin UG who was accused of lying about his age in order to sleep with a 14-year-old girl.

The actor took to twitter to post a picture of himself and his 14-year-old daughter, Abidemi.

He wrote:

“I will end anyone who defiles my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo warns”

So my daughter At 14 someone would want to defile her and say it's with her consent? No now, I go end person🙅😡 pic.twitter.com/62eyAz1pQu — Bolanle Ninalowo ★™ (@iamnino__b) December 27, 2020

Further findings on the account gave it off as a parody account of the actor and this clears the doubts of social media users who believe the actor can’t make such uttering on social media.