I will hunt you down if you falsely accuse any of my sons of rape – Omoni Oboli

A-list actress, Omoni Oboli has reacted to the recent false rape allegations going round online after the latest reports revealed that an influencer Justin UG was falsely accused of rape.

The actress in her reaction stressed that people must not normalize rape in schools going by the recent issue with Don Davis who was allegedly molested in a deeper life school in Uyo.

See also: Watch as Ada Ameh hails Teni for visiting the actress’ hometown in Benue state (Video)

She tweeted:

“As a people, we must not normalize abuse in our schools. Not mental, not physical, not sexual! It’s barbaric and it must stop! #JusticeForAllVictims”

Omoni Oboli went on to say that she would come for anyone who tries to accuse any of her sons of rape.

See her post below;