‘I will never be a feminist’ – Actress, Etinosa blows hot

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Actress Etinosa Idemudia makes more shocking revelations

Nigerian actress and social media influencer Etinosa Idemudia took to Instagram to air her opinion on feminisim.

According to the Warri born, people need to stop gender advocacy and adopt human advocacy instead. the actress further said that the unconscious gender segregation and support groups against each other need to stop.

In her words;

We must stop gender advocacy and switch to human advocacy. Instead of saying respect a man or respect a woman, let’s just fight for love and respect for all human. Equal right for all human. Let’s stop the unconscious segregation by gender. Men having support groups against men. O wrong nau.. I will never be a feminist. I am a humanist and that’s enough to bring everyone the fairness and equal rights they deserve”

Via Legit Ng
