‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella Damasus remembers late husband, Jaiye Aboderin 16 years after

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has remembered her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, 16 years after his death.

Recall that Damasus married her first husband, Jaiye Aboderin, at 21 in 1999. The couple had two daughters before Jaiye died suddenly in 2004.

Taking to Instagram to pen down her thoughts, the 42 year old wrote;

“It’s been 16 years since we lost my hubby JAIYEJEJE ABODERIN. Still feels like yesterday. I wasn’t sure I could bring myself to write this but I need to. Our daughters are 21 and 18 now, all grown up. They decided to do something different this year to honor him. We all miss him and talk about him daily. Jay is not the kind of man that you forget. I smile each time I remember or talk about him because that’s what he represented to all who knew him.

He brought joy, happiness, comfort and support to all. I cry sometimes because I wish he could have spent more time with us. But God knows best. Anyone who has lost a spouse will understand what I mean. JAY will never be forgotten. His legacy lives on. No matter where we go or who we become, he will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace Obim. #RIP #jaiyejejeAboderin”

 

Via Instagram
