“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed sparks reactions on social media

Popular singer Simisola Kosoko aka Simi was the talk of social media yesterday after a viral video captured her and a young lad in bed which caused stir and sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

The happily married singer and mother of one set the internet on fire with a video she shared on her verified Instagram page on Monday, December 7.

Sharing the video which captured her in a cozy position with a teenage boy, Simi wrote, “Wachu doing on Friday? Cos I just wanna be there for you.”

The short video which appears to be a snippet from a recent music video shoot has generated mixed reactions from the singer’s fans and followers on Instagram.

