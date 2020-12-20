‘If you can afford it, go for it’ – BBNaija Nengi encourages women to do plastic surgery

Big Brother Naija season 5 second runner up, Nengi Hampton has encouraged women to do plastic surgery if they can afford it.

According to 22 year old during her interview with Punch, women who are not so proud of their body should do the needful.

“I think we are past the time when women were expected to be ashamed of what they did with their bodies. I believe that if you want anything and you can afford it, don’t hesitate to get it.” Nengi said.

Speaking further on how she handles negative social media comments, Nengi said;

“I simply ignore them, drink lots of water, keep minding my business and ‘hustling’ for my money. A lot of people are riding on my back to make it, so I focus on them and also on the other positives in my life which always outweigh the negatives. Then, I move on.”