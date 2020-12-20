TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises…

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her…

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot…

Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad…

‘If you can afford it, go for it’ – BBNaija Nengi encourages women to do plastic surgery

Entertainment
By Kafayat
nengi

Big Brother Naija season 5 second runner up, Nengi Hampton has encouraged women to do plastic surgery if they can afford it.

According to 22 year old during her interview with Punch, women who are not so proud of their body should do the needful.

“I think we are past the time when women were expected to be ashamed of what they did with their bodies. I believe that if you want anything and you can afford it, don’t hesitate to get it.” Nengi said.

READ ALSO

Video: BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi receives grand welcome in…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ka3na reacts to Nengi’s refusal…

Speaking further on how she handles negative social media comments, Nengi said;

“I simply ignore them, drink lots of water, keep minding my business and ‘hustling’ for my money. A lot of people are riding on my back to make it, so I focus on them and also on the other positives in my life which always outweigh the negatives. Then, I move on.”

Via Punch Newspaper
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he…

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her call

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer,…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘Late JT Tom West did not die in an accident, he was shot on a movie…

‘How my disqualification gave me fame’ – BBNaija star, Tacha…

‘If you can afford it, go for it’ – BBNaija Nengi encourages…

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play with babies

Man laments as his woman wants them to have time table for lovemaking

Wizkid, Tems make Barack Obama’s 2020 favourite songs

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More