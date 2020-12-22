‘If you want to make it in 2021, don’t expect anything from anyone” – Actor Yomi Fabiyi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has advised his fans and followers on Instagram on what to do for them to make it in the year 2021.

According to Yomi, anyone that wants to make it in the year 2021 should never rely or expect anything from anyone.

In his words;

“I don’t know what happened last year or previous years. If you want to make it in 2021 and beyond, don’t expect anything from anybody. And most importantly, don’t expect anything from anybody. And most importantly, don’t importantly, don’t trust anybody”

See some social media reactions below;

@officialbeccar wrote “This applies to every other year for as long as one is alive!!”

@im_sylvia_gold wrote “Una don start again make una no spoil 2021 ooo I use God beg una”

@sandy_kayc wrote “Trust nobody ooo… they’ll promise & fail. Only trust God”

@feyisayorichards wrote “DON’T TRUST ANYBODY is very key”

@jayjay_ajebutter wrote “Before 2021 that’s has always been my motto long long time Believe in yourself like it’s a religion”

Via Instablog9ja
