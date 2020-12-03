I’ll embezzle money, legalize weed if I become President – Zlatan promises

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNews
By OluA
Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile has revealed what he would do if he ever becomes the president of Nigeria.

The rapper revealed this while sharing his journey to fame as an artist.

Zlatan in an interview with BBC Pidgin said he worked as a bricklayer, gambled at game centres and did other menial jobs to take care of himself.

The musician said those were a few of the challenges he faced while starting his career as a musician.

When asked what he would do if he became the President of Nigeria, Zlatan said that he would embezzle money.

“I will embezzle money like our president and governors.

“I will also do basic things for the country but will embezzle some money and leave the country,” Zlatan said.

The rapper added that he would also set up a farm to grow weed and legalize it in Nigeria if he becomes President.

