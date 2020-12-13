TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘I’ll rather remain poor for life than become a remote control for a man’ – Ex BBNaija housemate, Eriata Ese

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actress, Eriata Ese  took to snapchat to disclose that she would rather remain poor for life than become a remote control for a man.

According to Ese, a woman needs to have her own money so that a man will not abuse power over her just because she depends on him to pays her bills.

In her words;

“My sister hustle oo.. Make man no come dey tell you rubbish  because him they pay your bills.. I no kuku like nonsense before.. I’ll rather remain poor for life than being a luxurious remote control.. Nonsense’

See some reactions Ese’s opinion generated on social media;

@mrpresidennt wrote “That is why ladies should hustle ooo and have your own money before getting married to avoid stories like if not for me you won’t be wearing bone straight”

@l.tobiloba wrote “And some girls are furiously looking for that luxurious remote control. This life no balance !!”

@v_a_a_ wrote “I will rather be remote control than been poor. Na my choice oo no attack me abeg”

 

