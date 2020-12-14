‘I’m a Marlian’ – Actress, Iyabo Ojo declares after Naira Marley did this to her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has declared to the world that she is now a big fan of Naira Marley.

The mother of two made this known after the singer sent her a bouquet of flower as a surprise gift.

In the video Iyabo shared on her page, her son, Fidelis was seen giving his mum the flowers he received on her behalf. The 42 year old actress who was obviously surprised and was not expecting any gift of such, found it very hard to believe.

Captioning the video, Iyabo Ojo wrote;

“I’m officially a Marlian ..Thanks @nairamarley awwwwwww God bless you, I actually thought @festo_baba was joking. I was pleasantly surprised”

Watch the video below;

See how some of Iyabo’s fans reacted to this;

@holuhbee wrote “This is sooo cute… God will grant you long life and prosperity ma’am”

@sexieahny wrote “Mama is already feeling like she’s too old to have a crush.”

@lolamagret wrote “Priscilla bitibawo,You ain’t too old too have a crush jor”

Via Instagram
