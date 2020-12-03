I’m done dating for love — Reality star, Princess declares, reveals what she is available for now

Popular reality star, Princess seems to have joined the bandwagon of people who have given up on love.

This comes as the reality star made this known via her social media page where she renounced commitment to love.

Princess went on to reveal she is only up for self investments and intensive funding.

She shared a photo of herself and captioned it;

“Can I officially state that I am done dating for love?

I mean I am now only available for self investments/intensive funding

Best regards”

See post below;

Many people have been speaking about their experience on finding love lately and with the look of things, it seems it is hard to find true love.