TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Singer, Flavour N’abania Under Fire After Video Of Him…

3 Months After A Successful Leg Surgery, See How Straight 2Face’s…

“The first person to keep out of your marriage is your…

Yemi Alade gives valid reasons why Beyoncé can never tour Africa…

Nigerians blast Paul Okoye for performing Psquare’s song at a…

“Don’t let me expose you here” – Drama as Tunde Ednut and…

Checkout adorable photos of actor, Browny Igboegwu’s lookalike…

Actress, Ufuoma McDermott reveals the unknown about her marriage…

‘It’s school fees season and the useless ones have gone into…

I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems – Singer, Omah Lay cries for help (Photos)

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, better known as Omah Lay alongside female act, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems have been in the Ugandan police custody for more than 24hrs.

The  Bad Influence crooner has taken to social media on Monday afternoon to revealed he is un cuffs.

“I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems”

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels shows off her expensive lifestyle as she…

Omah Lay reportedly arrested in Uganda

On Sunday, December 13, 2020, a report went viral on social media that Omah Lay had been arrested in Kampala Uganda.

The news was broken by Ugandan journalist, Canary Mugume.

READ ALSO: Omah Lay reportedly arrested in Uganda

Omah Lay and Tems were billed to perform at The Big Brunch, at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda on Saturday.

The singers were reportedly charged to court by the Uganda Authorities for what Omah Lay claims to be bigger than the Social distancing and public gathering law defied

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Singer, Flavour N’abania Under Fire After Video Of Him Kissing His…

3 Months After A Successful Leg Surgery, See How Straight 2Face’s Daughter’s Leg…

“The first person to keep out of your marriage is your mother” – Aisha…

Yemi Alade gives valid reasons why Beyoncé can never tour Africa (Video)

Nigerians blast Paul Okoye for performing Psquare’s song at a presidential…

“Don’t let me expose you here” – Drama as Tunde Ednut and Bobrisky drag…

Checkout adorable photos of actor, Browny Igboegwu’s lookalike daughter

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems – Singer, Omah Lay cries…

Regina Daniels shows off her expensive lifestyle as she celebrates 9m followers…

‘I’m a Marlian’ – Actress, Iyabo Ojo declares after…

‘You make me proud’ – Singer, Seun Kuti gushes over daughter…

Cubana chief priest calls out Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola for…

‘I’ll rather remain poor for life than become a remote control for a…

Omah Lay reportedly arrested in Uganda

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More