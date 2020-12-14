I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems – Singer, Omah Lay cries for help (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, better known as Omah Lay alongside female act, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems have been in the Ugandan police custody for more than 24hrs.

The Bad Influence crooner has taken to social media on Monday afternoon to revealed he is un cuffs.

“I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems”

On Sunday, December 13, 2020, a report went viral on social media that Omah Lay had been arrested in Kampala Uganda.

The news was broken by Ugandan journalist, Canary Mugume.

Omah Lay and Tems were billed to perform at The Big Brunch, at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda on Saturday.

The singers were reportedly charged to court by the Uganda Authorities for what Omah Lay claims to be bigger than the Social distancing and public gathering law defied