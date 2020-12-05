I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Tacha celebrates sister on her birthday (photo)

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, celebrated her sister identified as Beni on her birthday which took place on Friday, December 4.

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star shared pictures of Beni with a sweet caption that tells the strong level of bond that exists between the sisters.

The reality star who will be turning 25 in a few days time also wrote that she is proud of the woman her younger sister has become.

In her words:

“Today’s 4th! Actually @Symplybeni Born Day So proud of the woman you’ve become, I’m a proud Mummy Big Sister, love you Sis”

See her post below: