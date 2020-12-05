TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating…

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another…

Davido features RMD, Nengi in new musical video for Jowo

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Tacha celebrates sister on her birthday (photo)

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, celebrated her sister identified as Beni on her birthday which took place on Friday, December 4.

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star shared pictures of Beni with a sweet caption that tells the strong level of bond that exists between the sisters.

The reality star who will be turning 25 in a few days time also wrote that she is proud of the woman her younger sister has become.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s TBoss writes heartfelt message to celebrate…

I’m done dating for love — Reality star, Princess declares,…

See also: Ex-Arsenal striker, Adebayor fires at estranged girlfriend, Dillish, claims she lies, cheats and bullies

In her words:

“Today’s 4th! Actually @Symplybeni Born Day So proud of the woman you’ve become, I’m a proud Mummy Big Sister, love you Sis”

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating (Video)

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella Damasus remembers…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks – See…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As Nengi Features In…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts he a…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Tacha celebrates sister on her…

Ex-Arsenal striker, Adebayor fires at estranged girlfriend, Dillish, claims she…

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno Omokri brags

The moment BBNaija’s Tolanibaj and Erica linked up at a salon (Video)

Duncan Mighty accuses wife of infidelity, claims DNA test proves he isn’t…

Man calls out teacher who always flogs, vows never to forgive him

A whole 12-track – DJ Cuppy reacts after being snubbed by Headies awards (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More