TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her…

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media…

I’m still looking for husband – Linda Ikeji cries out hours after buying latest Range Rover

LifestyleSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian foremost gossip blogger, Linda Ikeji in a recent statement declared that she’s looking for a husband hours after she took delivery of her autobiography 2020 Range Rover.

This comes after Linda Ikeji’s 2020 Range Rover Autobiography arrives the country months after she purchased the 126 million naira vehicle to celebrate her 40th birthday.

See also: 20k salary earners should have nothing to do with relationships – Nigerian lady gives reasons

READ ALSO

While wife was in the labour room, husband was busy doing…

Congratulation messages pour in as Actress Bimbo Akinsanya…

Sharing the photos of the multi-million naira car, the aced blogger wrote:
”Living the life of my dreams .. on my own terms!#RR2020 #BentleyMulsanne.#womanlikelinda, Selfmade. Strong.Independent. But i’m still looking for husband sha.”

Nigerians have taken to her social media handle to react to the post, with some pointing to the fact that she already has a son

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her yams and dances…

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels reacts to reports claiming she was driving under influence

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for sliding into his…

I’m still looking for husband – Linda Ikeji cries out hours after buying latest…

20k salary earners should have nothing to do with relationships – Nigerian…

DJ cuppy shows off 3 iPhone 12 Pro Max she got as late birthday gift (Video)

Nobody checked on me – Don Jazzy laments as his crush, Rihanna is caught…

Asisat Oshoala nominated for UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More