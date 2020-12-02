I’m still looking for husband – Linda Ikeji cries out hours after buying latest Range Rover

Nigerian foremost gossip blogger, Linda Ikeji in a recent statement declared that she’s looking for a husband hours after she took delivery of her autobiography 2020 Range Rover.

This comes after Linda Ikeji’s 2020 Range Rover Autobiography arrives the country months after she purchased the 126 million naira vehicle to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Sharing the photos of the multi-million naira car, the aced blogger wrote:

”Living the life of my dreams .. on my own terms!#RR2020 #BentleyMulsanne.#womanlikelinda, Selfmade. Strong.Independent. But i’m still looking for husband sha.”

Nigerians have taken to her social media handle to react to the post, with some pointing to the fact that she already has a son