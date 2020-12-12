TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Meet Bridget Bema – The Kenyan pupil that has gone viral…

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina…

I have taken over your gender – Bobrisky to females as he…

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her…

‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as…

Iyabo Ojo’s 19 year old daughter, Priscilla acquires…

Rita Edochie sprays money on Odumeje ‘Indaboski’…

‘Your father stole from Nigeria’ – Nigerians…

I’m still single – DJ Cuppy laments despite receiving expensive Bulgari watch from mystery man

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to lament once again about her relationship status as she claimed she’s still single despite going on a date with a mystery man.

DJ Cuppy made headlines on Friday after she took to her Instastory to update fans on the situation of things concerning her relationship.

The beautiful screen diva had shared pictures of the expensive Bulgari watch an unknown man had gifted her as she noted that the relationship started on a high note.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy signs new endorsement deal with Bet King

DJ Cuppy calls out ex-boyfriend Asa Asika over iPhone

With the wristwatch reported to worth ten million naira, fans were sceptical of the mystery man as they urged Cuppy to reveal his face.

However, DJ Cuppy has refused to unveil the man to the world instead she has revealed her relationship status as she noted that she’s still single and yet to get that dream man.

She took to her official Twitter account to share this with her fans.

See her tweet below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Meet Bridget Bema – The Kenyan pupil that has gone viral for appearing on…

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina Daniels smoking…

I have taken over your gender – Bobrisky to females as he shows off his…

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And Annie Fight Over…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her birthday…

‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as actress, Funke…

Iyabo Ojo’s 19 year old daughter, Priscilla acquires Multi-Million Naira…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Meet Bobrisky’s Lookalike Elder Sister Who Is A Lace Merchant In Lagos…

Wizkid Finally Flies Back To Nigeria After A Long Stay In UK (Video)

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’ earrings…

Watch as Wizkid performs ‘Ginger’ while Naomi Campbell walks the runway (Video)

Don Jazzy commences three days dry fasting, begs fans to comply (Video)

I’m still single – DJ Cuppy laments despite receiving expensive Bulgari watch…

Is she ageing backwards? – reactions as Genevieve Nnaji shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More