Is she ageing backwards? – reactions as Genevieve Nnaji shares mouth-watering dinner photo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has set social media on fire after she shared a mouth-watering dinner photo.

Her new photo has left many including her colleagues wondering if she was ageing backwards.

Genevieve is undeniable one of the beautiful actresses in the Nollywood movie industry. She is known for her contribution to the industry and her unique acting skills.

Fans who were amazed by her beauty wondered how the 41-year-old actress has managed to maintain her cuteness and beauty.

See the reactions of some of her colleagues below;

Genevieve Nnaji is a mother of one and one of the most respected in the Nigerian movie industry.