It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has revealed that she is not in the festive mood yet.  The mother of one revealed on Christmas Eve that she is not in a celebratory mood yet It’s Christmas Eve but I can’t feel anything yet, Regina wrote.

Regina Daniels christmas

Few minutes after dropping the post, she deemed it fit to edit it saying: “Maturing is realizing how many things don’t need your comment”

Regina Daniels is celebrating her first Christmas as a mother.

The billionaire wife shared pictures of her family standing in front of a Christmas tree in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She tagged both her son Munir Nwoko and husband Ned Nwoko on the pictures.

Munir also shared pictures on his Instagram page.

