It has been God – Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo and wife Jumobi celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

Nollywood veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo and his wife Jumobi Damijo today, December 29th 2020 celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

The veteran actor took to his Instagram handle to share a rare photo with his wife in celebration of their wedding anniversary.

RMD as he is also called by fans thanked God for blessing their marriage, as he reveals it’s not easy being married for 20 years.

He wrote;

“It’s our 20 years anniversary! Hmmmm, Like they say, 20years nor be beans o! At the centre of it all, it has just been God. Thankful. Grateful. Blessed. Graced!”

Richard Mofe Damijo is one of the classy and most sought after actors in the movie industry.