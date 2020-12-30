It is not a sin to date broke men – Actress Didi Ekanem gives ladies dating tips ahead of 2021

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem ahead of the new year has advised women to date who they want to date in 2021.

Didi Ekanem in an Instagram post stated that those who are lucky to find men who can take care of them shouldn’t make others who are not that fortunate feel like they are unlucky.

She added it is not a sin to date broke men, stressing that “a broke man today will become rich tomorrow.”

