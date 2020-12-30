It is not a sin to date broke men – Actress Didi Ekanem gives ladies dating tips ahead of 2021

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem ahead of the new year has advised women to date who they want to date in 2021.
Didi Ekanem in an Instagram post stated that those who are lucky to find men who can take care of them shouldn’t make others who are not that fortunate feel like they are unlucky.
She added it is not a sin to date broke men, stressing that “a broke man today will become rich tomorrow.”
See her post below;
You see this 2021 we are entering so, abeg my fellow sisters, no relationship motivational nonsense. Allow people to date who they want to date. If our mothers did not marry our broke fathers then, we will not be here. If you are lucky to find a man that takes care of you, lucky you then but don’t feel the need to make other women feel like they are unlucky because their destiny is different.
Money is good but don’t make it a yardstick for a good relationship. Stop calling men broke. If they become armed robbers now, you will complain. If they become yahoo boys, you will say God forbid, I can’t marry a yahoo boy, yet you call them broke. A broke man today will become rich tomorrow. All the rich men you see and hear of today were once broke, yet women still married them. It’s not a sin to date a broke man, stop misleading young women please.
