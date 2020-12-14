‘It was not necessary at all’ – Empress Njamah dragged for throwing a birthday party for Ada Ameh’s late daughter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has been dragged on social media for throwing a birthday party for her colleague, Ada Ameh’s late daughter.

Recall that when Ada Ameh got to the venue of the surprise party of her late daughter’s birthday, she broke down into an uncontrollable tears and this got many talking on social media.

According to some people, throwing a party for a young girl who just died  was not necessary at all and Empress  is not helping Ada. This they said is because the party would only open the fresh wound of her only child’s death and not help her heal.

Read some comments below;

@glitz_lingerie wrote “Won’t this bring back memories? Let her heal in peace.”

@winifred26457 wrote “@empressnjamah this wasn’t necessary. Allow the woman heal please not making her feel sad all over again. All this oversabi people”

@brian_o_mars wrote “Makes zero sense. Y’all gonna traumatize this poor woman again and again. God. Why can’t people think. God console this woman.”

@opceedaisy wrote “This would just bring back memories. Though she means no harm, but I just feel it wasn’t necessary..”

@tkinzystar wrote “I think y’all should let her heal.”

@gozioleks_ wrote “What was the essence of this? Why even invite the woman? You only succeeded in reopening healing wounds. This woman should be let to forget this and move on na. Stop dragging her to her loss and making her think and cry all over again. tcheewww”

 

Via Instagram
